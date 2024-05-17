UMCC Shows Paradoxical Statistics for Q1 2024

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77184 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106331 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149236 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153364 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249845 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173990 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165254 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148304 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225630 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113049 views

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32450 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41799 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36043 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60411 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54412 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249845 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225630 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211769 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237524 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224351 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77184 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54412 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60411 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112821 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113725 views
UMCC Shows Paradoxical Statistics for Q1 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15955 views

How can you make a profit amidst the downtime of enterprises?

In Q1 2024, PJSC United Mining and Chemical Company demonstrated paradoxical statistics - the top management reported earning net profit of 30 million UAH, while the key enterprises of the holding suffered downtime and sharply reduced production. 

Thus, in early May, UMCC's first vice chairman Yegor Perelygin announced earning net profit of 30 million UAH for Q1 2024. At the same time, the key enterprises (branches) of the state holding were in crisis and had problems with production.

According to available information, production volumes of zircon, rutile and ilmenite at Vilnohirsk Mining and Metallurgical Plant (VMMP branch), which was once a leading enterprise of the titanium industry, sharply decreased in the first three months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. In particular, zircon output at VMMP fell by 25% to a record low of 962 tons. Rutile production decreased by 32% to 1,981 tons. The largest drop was recorded for ilmenite - a 40.8% decline to 4,891 tons. Compared to the first war quarter of 2022, the decline in output was even more dramatic: zircon -55%, rutile -59%, ilmenite -57%.

VMMP production volumes for Q1 in 2022-2024:

Image

Q1 2024 figures compared to quarterly figures of previous years:

Image

As for UMCC's second branch - Irshansk Mining and Processing Plant, which was previously a leader in ilmenite production, despite repeated statements by the state company's management about restarting and resuming operations at this plant, it was practically idle throughout 2023. In Q1 2024, ilmenite production at this plant amounted to 1,524 tons. For comparison, in Q1 2022, ilmenite production at Irshansk MPP exceeded 38,000 tons.

The demonstration of net quarterly profit amid a sharp decline in output by UMCC's branches is, according to some media, the result of manipulating accounting statements to conceal losses and artificially inflate financial performance

Indeed, after analyzing UMCC's official quarterly reports to statistics bodies, one can conclude that the stated profit did not come from the core operations of the state holding's enterprises, but from "other operating income", i.e. write-offs of accounts payable, reserves, fines charged to counterparties, etc. The amount of UMCC's "other operating income" in Q1 2024 was 209.2 million UAH, and, like the net profit of 30 million UAH, was essentially obtained through a "paper" adjustment of accounting data rather than from main production activities and actual raw material supplies.

Among the negative trends in UMCC's financial and economic performance is also an increase in production costs and a decrease in sales profitability. According to independent experts, in the face of declining production, lower profitability and rising costs, UMCC's top management, in order to pretend success in their work, may take another dangerous step along with manipulating accounting statements - they may start selling products below actual cost to create the appearance of revenue inflow. Such "window dressing" may work at the level of the State Property Fund's leadership, but is unlikely to fool any major potential honest investors. This could have negative consequences for the Large-Scale Privatization, in which UMCC is still one of the main lots.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics

