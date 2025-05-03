Officially: Trump to celebrate the US Army's anniversary and his 79th birthday with a large-scale parade

US President Donald Trump will hold a military parade in honor of the 250th anniversary of the US Army, as well as his own 79th birthday on June 14. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

According to the US Army statement, the event will include a "spectacular fireworks display, parade and one-day festival at the National Mall". The parade will involve approximately 6,600 soldiers, as well as 150 military vehicles and 50 aircraft.

The festival will feature displays of army equipment, military demonstrations, musical performances, and fitness competitions. Given the importance of the 250-year milestone, the Army is exploring options to make the celebration even bigger, with more capability demonstrations, additional equipment demonstrations, and more community interaction. - the US Army said.

The publication points out that Trump has wanted to host a military parade since visiting the Bastille Day parade in Paris during his first term.

But city officials in Washington warned that heavy military vehicles could damage city streets, and the tens of millions of dollars price tag became a political liability - the article says.

The authors added that the last major military parade in the US capital took place in 1991 to mark the end of the Persian Gulf War.

