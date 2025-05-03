$41.590.12
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
May 2, 06:22 PM • 13041 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 26024 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 25542 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 39916 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 60653 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 74624 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 44983 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51632 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80369 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 148236 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Prince Harry has finally lost the right to police protection in Britain

May 2, 04:49 PM • 5780 views

"ATESH" Partisans Conducted Reconnaissance of a Key Enterprise of the Russian Military-Industrial Complex: Details

May 2, 04:49 PM • 9884 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine took citizens of Togo prisoner, who fought on the side of Russia

May 2, 05:04 PM • 9212 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 9296 views

Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

12:59 AM • 6726 views
There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 46718 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 56156 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 74624 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 64879 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 143112 views
Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 9462 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 25542 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 17114 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 21930 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 23106 views
Officially: Trump to celebrate the US Army's anniversary and his 79th birthday with a large-scale parade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

A military parade will be held in Washington on June 14 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Army and Trump's birthday. The event will include a parade, fireworks, and a festival with military equipment.

Officially: Trump to celebrate the US Army's anniversary and his 79th birthday with a large-scale parade

US President Donald Trump will hold a military parade in honor of the 250th anniversary of the US Army, as well as his own 79th birthday on June 14. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to the US Army statement, the event will include a "spectacular fireworks display, parade and one-day festival at the National Mall". The parade will involve approximately 6,600 soldiers, as well as 150 military vehicles and 50 aircraft.

The festival will feature displays of army equipment, military demonstrations, musical performances, and fitness competitions. Given the importance of the 250-year milestone, the Army is exploring options to make the celebration even bigger, with more capability demonstrations, additional equipment demonstrations, and more community interaction.

- the US Army said.

Trillion for defense: Trump plans record budget for the US Army02.05.25, 11:00 • 2914 views

The publication points out that Trump has wanted to host a military parade since visiting the Bastille Day parade in Paris during his first term.

But city officials in Washington warned that heavy military vehicles could damage city streets, and the tens of millions of dollars price tag became a political liability

- the article says.

The authors added that the last major military parade in the US capital took place in 1991 to mark the end of the Persian Gulf War.

Let us remind you

On the eve of Associated Press reported that plans for a possible military parade dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the United States Army, which coincides with the birthday of US President Donald Trump, include the participation of more than 6,600 soldiers, at least 150 vehicles and 50 helicopters.

Trump claimed a successful start to his presidency, but the economy indicates otherwise – Bloomberg 30.04.25, 21:42 • 7216 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
