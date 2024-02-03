OCU removes Alexander Nevsky from sainthood

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 75401 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118679 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123345 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165232 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165456 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268124 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176920 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166870 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148630 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238074 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101028 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 68831 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 41709 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 37879 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 51259 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268124 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238074 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223389 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248845 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234933 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118681 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100591 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101021 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117512 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118136 views
OCU removes Alexander Nevsky from sainthood

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101161 views

The Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has decided to remove St. Prince Alexander Nevsky from the church calendar and instead honor another Alexander on November 23, as Alexander Nevsky is now perceived in Ukraine as a figure of Russian propaganda, not a historical figure.

The Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has decided to remove the day of remembrance of St. Prince Alexander Nevsky from the church calendar. This was reported on the website of the OCU, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on February 2, the Synod of the OCU decided to exclude St. Prince Alexander Nevsky of Kyiv and Novgorod from the ranks of saints,

To remove from the Church calendar of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine the day of commemoration of Blessed Prince Alexander of Novgorod (Nevsky), in the skete of Alexei, November 23

the text says.

Instead, on November 23, the OCU decided to celebrate the memory of another Alexander, the first abbot of the monastery of the "Sleepless Ones," whose day of remembrance is usually celebrated in the Church on March 7.

Context

Alexander Nevsky (1221-1263) was nominally a prince of Kyiv, but there is no evidence that he lived in Kyiv.

Historians say that much of what is said about this prince is actually historical myths that have been compiled over the centuries for propaganda purposes.

Therefore, in Ukraine, Alexander Nevsky is now perceived not as a historical figure but as an image of Russian propaganda.

In Vinnytsia region, the OCU community has legally regained its church. People are hinted that they may be expelled by force09.01.24, 08:54 • 20557 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPoliticsCulture
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

