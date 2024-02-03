OCU removes Alexander Nevsky from sainthood

The Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has decided to remove the day of remembrance of St. Prince Alexander Nevsky from the church calendar. This was reported on the website of the OCU, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on February 2, the Synod of the OCU decided to exclude St. Prince Alexander Nevsky of Kyiv and Novgorod from the ranks of saints,

To remove from the Church calendar of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine the day of commemoration of Blessed Prince Alexander of Novgorod (Nevsky), in the skete of Alexei, November 23 the text says.

Instead, on November 23, the OCU decided to celebrate the memory of another Alexander, the first abbot of the monastery of the "Sleepless Ones," whose day of remembrance is usually celebrated in the Church on March 7.

Context

Alexander Nevsky (1221-1263) was nominally a prince of Kyiv, but there is no evidence that he lived in Kyiv.

Historians say that much of what is said about this prince is actually historical myths that have been compiled over the centuries for propaganda purposes.

Therefore, in Ukraine, Alexander Nevsky is now perceived not as a historical figure but as an image of Russian propaganda.

