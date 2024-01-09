In Vinnytsia region, the OCU community has legally regained its church. People are hinted that they may be expelled by force

Today, on January 9, in the morning, the community of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine legally regained the Holy Kazan Church in Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia region. This was reported on his Facebook page by military man and local journalist Roman Kovalsky, according to UNN.

According to him, the situation at the site is turbulent. Local law enforcement officers and a few supporters of the UOC-MP arrived at the site.

According to the journalist, representatives of the OCU community are being hinted that law enforcement officers may force them out of the church.

"In Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia region, Ukrainians quickly returned the church already registered with the OCU on legal grounds. Everyone is now there in the cold...

Now the local police and a few supporters of the mayor's office have arrived... And in Ukraine they are intimidating Ukrainians with an assault! People expect the Kord to be pulled up from Vinnytsia. But who will it be for? After all, people have all the documents for the church.

But they are accused of not warning the police about the nighttime assault on the church..." - Roman Kovalsky wrote.

Context

In November last year, the community of the St. Kazan Church in Ladyzhyn held a meeting at which it unanimously decided to transfer to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. All the necessary documents were drawn up and the new community was registered.

At the end of December, people wanted to go to their church.

However, a local priest of the UOC-MP, Yevhen Vorobyov, whose son is studying to become a military chaplain in the enemy army in Russia, barricaded himself in the church, hiding behind women and children.

Pepper gas was used against representatives of the OCU community, and they were beaten with sticks. So, in order not to provoke a conflict, people left.