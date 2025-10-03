October garden work: what crops to plant for winter

October is a time of active work in the garden: late vegetables, fruits and berries are harvested, and carrots, radishes, spinach, garlic and onions are sown for the winter. For this, it is better to choose cold-resistant varieties and take into account weather conditions so that the plants have time to take root before the first frosts, writes UNN.

What to do in the garden in October

In October, it's time to finish harvesting late vegetables: cabbage and pumpkins ripen in the beds, and apples, pears and nuts in the gardens. The grape harvest continues, and at the end of the month it's time for quince.

October is also a good time for autumn pruning of trees. During this period, they have already completed active vegetation, so the cuts will have time to heal before the first frosts.

At the end of the season, it is worth digging up the soil: this will help reduce the number of weeds in the spring. Before the cold weather, all stumps and wood residues should also be removed from the area, as pest larvae often overwinter in their bark.

What to plant in October

From mid-October, it's time for winter sowing. When planning winter plantings, it is worth considering the air temperature: vegetables should have time to take root well, but not sprout before frosts.

During this period, the following vegetables are usually sown:

carrots;

radishes;

celery;

spinach;

leek;

onions;

garlic;

parsley;

dill.

Which fruit trees should be planted this month

The most popular autumn fruit - the apple - is ideal for planting in autumn, as apple trees are highly winter-hardy.

Experts advise choosing varieties that adapt well to our climate. For example, "Granny Smith", "Cortland". For colder regions - "Triumph". In addition, as experts point out, it is disease-resistant, frost-resistant and unpretentious.

Planting cherries in autumn will allow you to enjoy the first berries already in May. In about a year, the seedlings become strong and adapt to the environment.

Autumn planting of pears also has advantages: the tree will not suffer from summer heat. However, these trees are vulnerable to phytophthora, black spots and aphids, so in autumn it is important to remove fallen leaves to prevent the spread of fungal disease spores.

The peach tree is less frost-resistant, but it should also be planted in September or October so that it has time to take root before winter.

General advice: at the end of the season, choose a dormant tree with open roots, not in a pot. The main thing is that the soil remains workable and the temperature does not drop too low.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the first autumn cold weather has arrived in Ukraine and Ukrainians have to take out their autumn jackets and hats from their wardrobes. The nearest frosts are expected in the western regions of Ukraine, as well as Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions. It is predicted that the frosts will be on the soil surface.