October garden work: what crops to plant for winter

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
October 2, 11:18 PM • 6218 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 24155 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 47686 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 39584 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 30049 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 29230 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 28287 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 31195 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 31941 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 28114 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0.8m/s
93%
756mm
Popular news
The Netherlands opposed the accelerated procedure for Ukraine's accession to the EUOctober 2, 09:21 PM • 6522 views
SBU exposes arms dealers in four regions of UkrainePhotoOctober 2, 10:18 PM • 10346 views
Forced evacuation of families with children to be expanded in Kharkiv region12:36 AM • 15133 views
Over 20 flights canceled at Munich airport due to unknown drones - Reuters01:34 AM • 11478 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 5658 views
Publications
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 6172 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 33961 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 42429 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 43498 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 55190 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Bill Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 18303 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 61560 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 69436 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 50527 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 52876 views
Actual
Truth Social
Dassault Mirage 2000
Dassault Rafale
AK-74
Shahed-136

October garden work: what crops to plant for winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6242 views

In October, late vegetables, fruits, and berries are harvested, and carrots, radishes, spinach, garlic, and onions are sown for winter. For this purpose, cold-resistant varieties are chosen, taking into account weather conditions for the plants to take root before frosts.

October garden work: what crops to plant for winter

October is a time of active work in the garden: late vegetables, fruits and berries are harvested, and carrots, radishes, spinach, garlic and onions are sown for the winter. For this, it is better to choose cold-resistant varieties and take into account weather conditions so that the plants have time to take root before the first frosts, writes UNN.

What to do in the garden in October

In October, it's time to finish harvesting late vegetables: cabbage and pumpkins ripen in the beds, and apples, pears and nuts in the gardens. The grape harvest continues, and at the end of the month it's time for quince.

October is also a good time for autumn pruning of trees. During this period, they have already completed active vegetation, so the cuts will have time to heal before the first frosts.

At the end of the season, it is worth digging up the soil: this will help reduce the number of weeds in the spring. Before the cold weather, all stumps and wood residues should also be removed from the area, as pest larvae often overwinter in their bark.

What to plant in October

From mid-October, it's time for winter sowing. When planning winter plantings, it is worth considering the air temperature: vegetables should have time to take root well, but not sprout before frosts.

During this period, the following vegetables are usually sown:

  • carrots;
    • radishes;
      • celery;
        • spinach;
          • leek;
            • onions;
              • garlic;
                • parsley;
                  • dill.

                    Which fruit trees should be planted this month

                    The most popular autumn fruit - the apple - is ideal for planting in autumn, as apple trees are highly winter-hardy.

                    Experts advise choosing varieties that adapt well to our climate. For example, "Granny Smith", "Cortland". For colder regions - "Triumph". In addition, as experts point out, it is disease-resistant, frost-resistant and unpretentious.

                    Planting cherries in autumn will allow you to enjoy the first berries already in May. In about a year, the seedlings become strong and adapt to the environment.

                    Autumn planting of pears also has advantages: the tree will not suffer from summer heat. However, these trees are vulnerable to phytophthora, black spots and aphids, so in autumn it is important to remove fallen leaves to prevent the spread of fungal disease spores.

                    The peach tree is less frost-resistant, but it should also be planted in September or October so that it has time to take root before winter.

                    General advice: at the end of the season, choose a dormant tree with open roots, not in a pot. The main thing is that the soil remains workable and the temperature does not drop too low.

                    Earlier, UNN wrote that the first autumn cold weather has arrived in Ukraine and Ukrainians have to take out their autumn jackets and hats from their wardrobes. The nearest frosts are expected in the western regions of Ukraine, as well as Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions. It is predicted that the frosts will be on the soil surface.

                    Alona Utkina

                    Agronomy newsLife hackPublicationsWeather and environment
                    Ukrhydrometcenter
                    Vinnytsia Oblast
                    Zhytomyr Oblast
                    Ukraine