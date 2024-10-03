October 3: World Mushroom Day, International Smoothie Day

Today, on October 3, fans of quiet hunting celebrate their professional holiday - World Mushroom Day, UNN reports.

It is believed that the first days of October are the perfect time to go to the forest to pick mushrooms.

It is scientifically confirmed that mushrooms existed on our planet 400 million years ago. Scientists estimate that there are about one and a half million species of mushrooms. At the same time, no more than 100 thousand species of mushrooms have been classified.

Certain types of fungi can withstand pressures of eight atmospheres and can grow on the surface of sulfuric acid. Fungal spores can be found at altitudes of over 30 thousand kilometers, and fungi survive in deep caves with little pressure and in the complete absence of light.

The most poisonous mushroom in the world is the pale toadstool. About 50% of cases of pale toadstool poisoning result in death.

Inexperienced mushroom pickers often confuse pale toadstools with edible mushrooms.

Healthy lifestyle enthusiasts can join the International Smoothie Day today.

A smoothie is a thick drink that can contain vegetables, fruits, berries, herbs, and nuts. Sometimes juices, milk, yogurt, or ice are added. As a result, the drink looks like a soft, tasty mashed potato. It is well absorbed by the body because the ingredients are significantly crushed.

Pureed drinks have been known since ancient times. In its modern form, the smoothie concept first appeared in the United States around the 1930s, when health food stores on the West Coast began adapting Brazilian recipes for pureed fruit drinks.

The invention of the blender and affordable home refrigerators in the 1920s and 1930s made it possible for many American households to enjoy mixed drinks at home.

The term "smoothie" was popularized in 1973 by Stephen Kunau, who opened a health food store called the King of Smoothies.

October 3 is also the Day of Technicians. The event was launched in 1998 to help high school students get an education that would allow them to pursue a career in the technical field.

On this day, it is customary to congratulate representatives of all technical professions, regardless of their direct specialization.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Monk Bishop Dionysius.

Dionysius lived in Greece in the first century and was a member of the Areopagus, the highest judicial body in Athens.

When the Apostle Paul visited Athens, Dionysius listened to his sermon and believed in the Lord. It was Paul who ordained Dionysius a bishop.

Dionysius was not only a priest but also a theologian: he wrote several books about the Christian faith.

According to one version, Dionysius lived to a ripe old age; according to another, he went to preach in Gaul, where he died at the hands of pagans.

Denys, Ivan, and Feodosia celebrate their name days on October 3.