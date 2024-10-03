ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 42110 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100841 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162939 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135669 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141826 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138424 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180183 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111999 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171131 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104707 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140413 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140204 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 89387 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107858 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109992 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162939 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180183 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171131 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198552 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187561 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140195 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140406 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145795 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137274 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154221 views
October 3: World Mushroom Day, International Smoothie Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118937 views

The most poisonous mushroom in the world is the pale toadstool. About 50% of cases of pale toadstool poisoning result in death. Inexperienced mushroom pickers often confuse pale toadstool with edible mushrooms.

Today, on October 3, fans of quiet hunting celebrate their professional holiday - World Mushroom Day, UNN reports.

It is believed that the first days of October are the perfect time to go to the forest to pick mushrooms.

It is scientifically confirmed that mushrooms existed on our planet 400 million years ago. Scientists estimate that there are about one and a half million species of mushrooms. At the same time, no more than 100 thousand species of mushrooms have been classified.

Certain types of fungi can withstand pressures of eight atmospheres and can grow on the surface of sulfuric acid. Fungal spores can be found at altitudes of over 30 thousand kilometers, and fungi survive in deep caves with little pressure and in the complete absence of light.

The most poisonous mushroom in the world is the pale toadstool. About 50% of cases of pale toadstool poisoning result in death.

Inexperienced mushroom pickers often confuse pale toadstools with edible mushrooms.

Healthy lifestyle enthusiasts can join the International Smoothie Day today.

A smoothie is a thick drink that can contain vegetables, fruits, berries, herbs, and nuts. Sometimes juices, milk, yogurt, or ice are added. As a result, the drink looks like a soft, tasty mashed potato. It is well absorbed by the body because the ingredients are significantly crushed.

Pureed drinks have been known since ancient times. In its modern form, the smoothie concept first appeared in the United States around the 1930s, when health food stores on the West Coast began adapting Brazilian recipes for pureed fruit drinks.

The invention of the blender and affordable home refrigerators in the 1920s and 1930s made it possible for many American households to enjoy mixed drinks at home.

The term "smoothie" was popularized in 1973 by Stephen Kunau, who opened a health food store called the King of Smoothies.

October 3 is also the Day of Technicians. The event was launched in 1998 to help high school students get an education that would allow them to pursue a career in the technical field.

On this day, it is customary to congratulate representatives of all technical professions, regardless of their direct specialization.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Monk Bishop Dionysius.

Dionysius lived in Greece in the first century and was a member of the Areopagus, the highest judicial body in Athens.

When the Apostle Paul visited Athens, Dionysius listened to his sermon and believed in the Lord. It was Paul who ordained Dionysius a bishop.

Dionysius was not only a priest but also a theologian: he wrote several books about the Christian faith.

According to one version, Dionysius lived to a ripe old age; according to another, he went to preach in Gaul, where he died at the hands of pagans.

Denys, Ivan, and Feodosia celebrate their name days on October 3.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

athensAthens
greeceGreece
united-statesUnited States

