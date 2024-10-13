October 13: No Bra Day, International Day of Losers

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 10448 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 14989 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43945 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 144993 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 193433 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120498 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 354038 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178184 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147765 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196975 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
50%
Popular news

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 15131 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 10150 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 21345 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 28204 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 24532 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 10459 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 6792 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 15001 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 24640 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43955 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 764 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27491 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29775 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43242 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51391 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

October 13: No Bra Day, International Day of Losers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106922 views

Activists first came up with the initiative to hold a Day Without a Bra in the 70s of the last century. They believed that this accessory was a symbol of women's enslavement, which suppresses their dignity.

October 13: No Bra Day, International Day of Losers

Today, on October 13, women in many countries of the world can join  the celebration of the Day without a bra, UNN reports.

Activists first came up with the initiative to hold a Day Without a Bra in the 70s of the last century. They believed that this accessory was a symbol of women's enslavement, which suppresses their dignity.

However, the meaning of this event has changed over the years. Since 2011, No Bra Day has been held to raise awareness of breast cancer and to remind women around the world that they should get regular breast cancer screenings.

That is why another event was created - the Day of Awareness of Metastatic Breast Cancer -  a severe form of cancer that has spread beyond the breast to other organs of the body, such as the lungs, bones, or liver.

According to statistics, about 30% of women who have survived early-stage breast cancer may relapse in the form of metastases even after successful treatment. Metastases can appear from several months to more than two decades after treatment.

Every year in the world, about 685 thousand women are registered with this particular form of cancer.

Another interesting holiday is the International Day of Losers on April 13.

The event has a special significance - it is dedicated to people who have often failed, but thanks to their perseverance and the support of their loved ones, they have succeeded.

Among the biggest "losers" is Stephen King, who threw the manuscript of his first novel, Carrie, into the trash. His wife retrieved these pages and forced her husband to finish the novel, which immediately made King the "King of Horror.

In Ukraine, the second Sunday of each month is the Day of the Artist and the Day of Trade Unions.

Since 1989, the International Day for Disaster Reduction has been celebrated on October 13 at the initiative of the UN General Assembly.

The purpose of today's event  is to inform the public about measures that can prevent natural disasters and minimize their consequences.

According to statistics, about 250 million people on our planet suffer from natural disasters every year. On average, 184 people become victims of natural disasters every day.

October 13 is also World Thrombosis Day

Thrombosis is an abnormal clotting of blood in blood vessels. Blood clots interfere with the normal flow of blood through veins and arteries. This leads to severe consequences - from severe pain to death due to the blockage of blood supply to vital organs.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the martyrs Carpus, Papa, and Agathonica, who lived in the third century.

Karp was a bishop, Papyl was a deacon, and Agathonika was a devout Christian and Papyl's sister.

During the persecution of Christians, all three were captured by order of the ruler. They wanted to force them to deny Christ by brutal torture.

According to legend, Papyla had the gift of healing. He was brought to a blind man who could not be healed by pagan priests. Papyla said a prayer and the man received his sight.

This finally angered the ruler, who ordered the execution of Karp, Papyla, and Agathonika.

Karp, Alexander, Alexei, Leonid, Matvey, Semyon, Seraphim, Alexandra, and Apollinaria celebrate their name days today.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
United Nations
Ukraine
Brent
$69.09
Bitcoin
$83,053.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.05
Золото
$3,121.50
Ethereum
$1,800.71