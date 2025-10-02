Occupiers use ZNPP diesel for their own purposes: fuel reserves may run out - State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

At the Zaporizhzhia NPP, an emergency situation due to power outage has been ongoing for nine days, and diesel generators remain the only source of power for safety systems. The head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, Oleh Korikov, stated that the occupiers are using emergency fuel not only for the needs of the station but also for other facilities, so it is unknown how long the remaining supply will last, UNN writes.

Details

When the ZNPP was de-energized, the occupiers stated that there would be enough diesel fuel for the generators to operate for 10 days. Today is already the 9th day of the emergency. Now there is information that the occupiers are consuming this fuel supply not only for the ZNPP generators but also for other facilities – boilers, refueling some equipment. That is, it is unknown how long the emergency fuel supply will last and whether it is possible to replenish these supplies. It may simply run out - he said.

Korikov also added that Ukraine is communicating with the IAEA regarding the situation at the occupied ZNPP and they "will facilitate attempts to restore electricity supply to the ZNPP." But for the occupiers, the nuclear power plant is an instrument of nuclear blackmail and terror, he added.

