Occupiers use ZNPP diesel for their own purposes: fuel reserves may run out - State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 3752 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
01:45 PM • 8172 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
01:08 PM • 3352 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
12:31 PM • 10840 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
09:13 AM • 19546 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 27256 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 28873 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 26694 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 45391 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 20980 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.2m/s
82%
756mm
Popular news
Ukraine hit by powerful magnetic storm: forecast for the coming daysPhotoOctober 2, 05:59 AM • 28987 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 37179 views
"Ramstein" to convene on October 15 at NATO headquarters08:49 AM • 17099 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 21236 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 19067 views
Publications
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?12:21 PM • 12631 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 19078 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 21248 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 37191 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 45391 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Tusk
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation01:33 PM • 3382 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 53583 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 61648 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 43789 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 46301 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury

Occupiers use ZNPP diesel for their own purposes: fuel reserves may run out - State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

At the Zaporizhzhia NPP, an emergency situation due to power outage has been ongoing for the ninth day, and diesel generators are the only source of power for safety systems. The occupiers are spending emergency fuel not only on the needs of the station but also on other facilities, which jeopardizes its reserves.

Occupiers use ZNPP diesel for their own purposes: fuel reserves may run out - State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

At the Zaporizhzhia NPP, an emergency situation due to power outage has been ongoing for nine days, and diesel generators remain the only source of power for safety systems. The head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, Oleh Korikov, stated that the occupiers are using emergency fuel not only for the needs of the station but also for other facilities, so it is unknown how long the remaining supply will last, UNN writes.

Details

When the ZNPP was de-energized, the occupiers stated that there would be enough diesel fuel for the generators to operate for 10 days. Today is already the 9th day of the emergency. Now there is information that the occupiers are consuming this fuel supply not only for the ZNPP generators but also for other facilities – boilers, refueling some equipment. That is, it is unknown how long the emergency fuel supply will last and whether it is possible to replenish these supplies. It may simply run out

- he said.

Korikov also added that Ukraine is communicating with the IAEA regarding the situation at the occupied ZNPP and they "will facilitate attempts to restore electricity supply to the ZNPP." But for the occupiers, the nuclear power plant is an instrument of nuclear blackmail and terror, he added.

Without urgent restoration of power supply to ZNPP, an accident may occur - State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate02.10.25, 16:42 • 908 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine