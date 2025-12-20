Occupiers struck Izium with KABs: one killed, one wounded

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck Izium with KABs, killing one person and injuring another, said Kharkiv OVA head Oleh Syniehubov on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy struck the city of Izium with KABs. According to preliminary information, one person was injured. Medics are providing all necessary assistance. Also, unfortunately, one person died. - Syniehubov reported.

According to him, as a result of the hits, a private house and a residential high-rise building were damaged.

Addition

According to the head of the OVA, during the past day, 3 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks, with no casualties as a result of the shelling.

At the same time, as Syniehubov reported, the number of victims of the enemy attack on the gas station in the Novovodolazka community on December 12 increased. Today, a 45-year-old man who was seriously wounded during the enemy strikes died in the hospital. Currently, two injured people are under the supervision of doctors.