Occupiers struck Izium with KABs: one killed, one wounded

05:00 PM • 62 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 962 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
02:15 PM • 7768 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
11:29 AM • 17753 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 21615 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 22486 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 22305 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 18906 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 24930 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 39656 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

All tragic moments must not be forgotten: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not block the exhumation process in VolynDecember 20, 07:23 AM • 16400 views
Ukraine is interested in joint production of drones and missiles with Poland - ZelenskyyDecember 20, 07:40 AM • 8794 views
Russia terminates military agreements with 11 European countries, concluded in 1992-2002December 20, 07:58 AM • 10547 views
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine01:37 PM • 14408 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 15140 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money05:00 PM • 68 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 77452 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 53832 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 61853 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 55448 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 5242 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 4008 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 15318 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 26674 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 73361 views
Financial Times

Occupiers struck Izium with KABs: one killed, one wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1534 views

As a result of the enemy's KAB strike on Izium, one person was killed and another was injured. A private house and an apartment building were damaged.

Occupiers struck Izium with KABs: one killed, one wounded

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck Izium with KABs, killing one person and injuring another, said Kharkiv OVA head Oleh Syniehubov on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy struck the city of Izium with KABs. According to preliminary information, one person was injured. Medics are providing all necessary assistance. Also, unfortunately, one person died.

- Syniehubov reported.

According to him, as a result of the hits, a private house and a residential high-rise building were damaged.

Addition

According to the head of the OVA, during the past day, 3 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks, with no casualties as a result of the shelling.

At the same time, as Syniehubov reported, the number of victims of the enemy attack on the gas station in the Novovodolazka community on December 12 increased. Today, a 45-year-old man who was seriously wounded during the enemy strikes died in the hospital. Currently, two injured people are under the supervision of doctors.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Izium