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Occupiers struck a business center in Lozova twice; 10 people are known to have been injured — mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

In Lozova, a Russian strike caused a fire at a business center and damaged high-rise buildings. Ten people were injured, including people in serious condition.

Occupiers struck a business center in Lozova twice; 10 people are known to have been injured — mayor

The Russian army struck a business center in a densely built-up residential area in Lozova, Kharkiv region. This was reported by Lozova Mayor Serhii Zelenskyi, UNN reports. 

Details

According to the mayor, the building caught fire, and the surrounding high-rise buildings were damaged. After pausing, the Russians launched a second strike.

This was a deliberate calculation aimed at causing the maximum number of casualties: during working hours, with shops, medical and social institutions nearby. Unfortunately, there are casualties. Ten people are currently known to have been injured, some of them seriously. Doctors are fighting for their lives, and all emergency services are operating under emergency conditions. More details later 

- Zelenskyi added.

The mayor of Lozova called for maximum caution.

Do not ignore air raid alerts. Move children away from open areas! Even an ordinary basement can save you from injuries. I urge you not to rush to the sites of strikes. You obstruct medics and rescuers and become targets for repeat attacks 

- Zelenskyi concluded.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with a jet-powered drone: there are casualties25.08.26, 19:00 • 3734 views

Antonina Tumanova

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