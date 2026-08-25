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Russia attacked Kharkiv with a jet-powered drone: there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

In Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district, a jet-powered drone strike damaged about ten houses and several cars. Two people were injured.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with a jet-powered drone: there are casualties

The russian army attacked Kharkiv with a jet-powered drone, damaging around ten private houses and several cars; there are casualties. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

A strike by an enemy jet-powered drone was recorded in the Osnovianskyi district, damaging around ten private houses and several cars. Information about casualties is coming in 

- Terekhov reported.

Later, the mayor of Kharkiv clarified that two people were currently known to have been injured in the enemy strike on the Osnovianskyi district.

Russia struck gas stations in Kharkiv twice with drones; one person injured24.08.26, 11:57 • 3538 views

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