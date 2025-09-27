Occupiers reported an increase in the pace of "nationalization" of Ukrainian property - Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers are actively seizing the property of Ukrainians who were forced to leave after the invasion.
In the temporarily occupied territories, the invaders reported an increase in the pace of "nationalization" of Ukrainian property, reported on Saturday by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.
In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers are actively seizing the property of Ukrainians who were forced to leave after the invasion. The occupation administrations are already boasting about the increasing pace of "nationalization" of so-called ownerless property, and now they are also preparing changes to their "laws" to accelerate this process.
But all these documents, the CNS noted, are legally null and void and will have no force after de-occupation.
Russians stole and destroyed property worth more than UAH 1 billion during the occupation of Chornobyl - OGP26.04.24, 12:46 • 17044 views