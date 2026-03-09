Occupiers opened the first "Yunarmia class" for fifth-graders in a Mariupol school

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
06:12 AM • 10017 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 29290 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 53114 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 83113 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 49321 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 43633 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 32794 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 40640 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 81864 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 45263 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Popular news
Drunk Ivano-Frankivsk resident started shooting with a starter pistol near a storeMarch 9, 12:14 AM • 8542 views
Oil price exceeds $100 for the first time since Russia's invasion of UkraineMarch 9, 12:53 AM • 29217 views
Iran confirms military aid to Russia in war against US and IsraelMarch 9, 02:04 AM • 11603 views
Ukraine sends military to the Middle East to destroy "Shaheds": ISW assesses the initiativeMarch 9, 03:17 AM • 22810 views
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from OschadbankPhoto05:15 AM • 15594 views
Publications
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 4644 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 83113 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 91260 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 95681 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 125400 views
UNN Lite
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026Video07:33 AM • 5576 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 7584 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 28529 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 35557 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 37416 views
Occupiers opened the first "Yunarmia class" for fifth-graders in a Mariupol school

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

At school No. 41, the occupiers involved 17 children in the Yunarmia military movement. Students will be taught drill training and weapons for service in the Russian army.

Occupiers opened the first "Yunarmia class" for fifth-graders in a Mariupol school

The Russian administration continues its policy of militarizing Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories. According to the Mariupol City Council, the first specialized class of the "Yunarmia" military movement in the so-called "DPR" was created at local school No. 41, involving 17 fifth-grade students. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Instead of standard education, children will undergo drill training, tactical medicine, and enhanced "patriotic education." The leadership of the occupation institution does not hide the true purpose of such innovations – preparing future mobilization resources for the Russian army.

The school director openly stated: "We strive to raise future defenders of the country," effectively confirming the forced ideological indoctrination of minors.

Systematic work of propaganda movements

The Mariupol City Council emphasizes that similar centers are already operating in schools No. 26 and No. 7.

Last year, the so-called "administration" of the city obliged all educational institutions to cooperate with the militarized movement "Yunarmia." Children are taught how to handle weapons, participate in military marches and oath ceremonies of allegiance to Russia, presenting service in the aggressor's army as the only promising path for development.

Occupiers plan to turn "Azovstal" into a museum cluster to distort history - Mariupol City Council

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine