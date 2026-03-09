The Russian administration continues its policy of militarizing Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories. According to the Mariupol City Council, the first specialized class of the "Yunarmia" military movement in the so-called "DPR" was created at local school No. 41, involving 17 fifth-grade students. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Instead of standard education, children will undergo drill training, tactical medicine, and enhanced "patriotic education." The leadership of the occupation institution does not hide the true purpose of such innovations – preparing future mobilization resources for the Russian army.

The school director openly stated: "We strive to raise future defenders of the country," effectively confirming the forced ideological indoctrination of minors.

Systematic work of propaganda movements

The Mariupol City Council emphasizes that similar centers are already operating in schools No. 26 and No. 7.

Last year, the so-called "administration" of the city obliged all educational institutions to cooperate with the militarized movement "Yunarmia." Children are taught how to handle weapons, participate in military marches and oath ceremonies of allegiance to Russia, presenting service in the aggressor's army as the only promising path for development.

