In temporarily occupied Luhansk region, Russian invaders have launched a new program under the guise of "social reintegration" for those released from colonies, which is actually a cover for preparing future recruits for war. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the occupiers have launched another program under the guise of "assistance" to those released from colonies. The so-called "LPR human rights commissioner" Anna Soroka and the head of the pseudo-organization "Vmeste" Olga Sedliar signed an agreement on the "social reintegration" of former prisoners. - reports the Center of National Resistance.

As noted by the Center of National Resistance, these programs are actually a way to form a base of future recruits for the Russian occupation forces. Under the guise of psychological support, this is preparation for assault units and war against Ukraine.

Similar initiatives have repeatedly resulted in the forced participation of such individuals in hostilities against Ukraine.

Recall

Russians in Crimea are involving Ukrainian youth in construction work in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation under the guise of "volunteer assistance." This is part of a campaign to exploit students and indoctrinate them.

Occupiers take teachers from temporarily occupied territories to Russia for ideological briefings