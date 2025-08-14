$41.510.09
August 14, 02:49 PM • 31214 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:23 PM • 45347 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
August 14, 01:54 PM • 42550 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
August 14, 12:57 PM • 31149 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 34516 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 49513 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
August 14, 08:11 AM • 163342 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 87272 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 84926 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
August 14, 06:07 AM • 74713 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Publications
Exclusives
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Occupiers in Luhansk region are preparing former prisoners for war against Ukraine - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

In occupied Luhansk region, Russians have launched a "social reintegration" program for those released from colonies, which is a cover for preparing recruits for war. This initiative, according to the Center for National Resistance, aims to form assault units for the war against Ukraine.

Occupiers in Luhansk region are preparing former prisoners for war against Ukraine - CNS

In temporarily occupied Luhansk region, Russian invaders have launched a new program under the guise of "social reintegration" for those released from colonies, which is actually a cover for preparing future recruits for war. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the occupiers have launched another program under the guise of "assistance" to those released from colonies. The so-called "LPR human rights commissioner" Anna Soroka and the head of the pseudo-organization "Vmeste" Olga Sedliar signed an agreement on the "social reintegration" of former prisoners.

- reports the Center of National Resistance.

As noted by the Center of National Resistance, these programs are actually a way to form a base of future recruits for the Russian occupation forces. Under the guise of psychological support, this is preparation for assault units and war against Ukraine.

Similar initiatives have repeatedly resulted in the forced participation of such individuals in hostilities against Ukraine.

Recall

Russians in Crimea are involving Ukrainian youth in construction work in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation under the guise of "volunteer assistance." This is part of a campaign to exploit students and indoctrinate them.

Occupiers take teachers from temporarily occupied territories to Russia for ideological briefings10.08.25, 06:02 • 4079 views

Veronika Marchenko

War
Kursk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine