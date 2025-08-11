Occupiers created a "database" of Ukrainian children for illegal adoption – Lubinets appealed to law enforcement

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 7496 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
12:35 PM • 44164 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 67028 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 47925 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 107752 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 116857 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 101014 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 71104 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 119896 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 210174 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
6.5m/s
47%
752mm
Popular news
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYTAugust 11, 06:46 AM • 98108 views
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for UkraineAugust 11, 08:11 AM • 38892 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 57463 views
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska10:29 AM • 40579 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 47609 views
Publications
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 7410 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 44078 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 48296 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 58151 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 66975 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Andriy Yermak
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 44156 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 95417 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 210173 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 359063 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 261481 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill
Kh-101

Occupiers created a "database" of Ukrainian children for illegal adoption – Lubinets appealed to law enforcement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

Russia systematically violates the rights of Ukrainian children, particularly through illegal adoption and the creation of an online resource for their selection. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets appealed to law enforcement agencies, emphasizing signs of human trafficking and genocide.

Occupiers created a "database" of Ukrainian children for illegal adoption – Lubinets appealed to law enforcement

Russia systematically violates the rights of Ukrainian children, particularly through illegal adoption and the creation of an online resource where occupiers "choose" children from temporarily occupied territories, treating them as goods. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has already appealed to law enforcement agencies, emphasizing signs of human trafficking and genocide. He announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The Russian occupation authorities continue to employ cruel and cynical methods in their genocidal policy against the Ukrainian people. One such method is the illegal adoption of children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which has been ongoing since 2014 and continues to this day.

Recently, a new level of these criminal actions was exposed – the occupiers launched an online resource where one can "choose" a Ukrainian child based on certain characteristics, effectively turning them into a commodity. This "data bank" is a blatant violation of children's rights and raises serious suspicions of human trafficking.

In response, Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets sent official appeals to law enforcement agencies demanding an immediate investigation and all necessary measures to stop such crimes. He emphasized that Ukraine is doing everything possible to return all Ukrainian children home and guarantee their safety.

Lubinets called on the international community to intensify efforts and resolutely support Ukraine in the fight to save children who have become victims of Russia's occupation policy. This is not only a matter of human rights but also of the life and future generation of Ukrainians.

Recall

A 14-year-old girl was rescued from occupation, where Russian guardianship authorities tried to forcibly send her to an orphanage in Russia. She is now safe with her grandmother, who had been waiting for her for several years.

Stepan Haftko

War
Ukraine