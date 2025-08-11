Occupiers created a "database" of Ukrainian children for illegal adoption – Lubinets appealed to law enforcement

Russia systematically violates the rights of Ukrainian children, particularly through illegal adoption and the creation of an online resource where occupiers "choose" children from temporarily occupied territories, treating them as goods. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has already appealed to law enforcement agencies, emphasizing signs of human trafficking and genocide. He announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

The Russian occupation authorities continue to employ cruel and cynical methods in their genocidal policy against the Ukrainian people. One such method is the illegal adoption of children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which has been ongoing since 2014 and continues to this day.

Recently, a new level of these criminal actions was exposed – the occupiers launched an online resource where one can "choose" a Ukrainian child based on certain characteristics, effectively turning them into a commodity. This "data bank" is a blatant violation of children's rights and raises serious suspicions of human trafficking.

In response, Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets sent official appeals to law enforcement agencies demanding an immediate investigation and all necessary measures to stop such crimes. He emphasized that Ukraine is doing everything possible to return all Ukrainian children home and guarantee their safety.

Lubinets called on the international community to intensify efforts and resolutely support Ukraine in the fight to save children who have become victims of Russia's occupation policy. This is not only a matter of human rights but also of the life and future generation of Ukrainians.

A 14-year-old girl was rescued from occupation, where Russian guardianship authorities tried to forcibly send her to an orphanage in Russia. She is now safe with her grandmother, who had been waiting for her for several years.