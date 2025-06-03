$41.620.09
747mm
Occupiers' attack on a village in the Zaporizhzhia region: infrastructure and a fire truck destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1290 views

Russian forces carried out two strikes on the Vasylivka district of the Zaporizhzhia region. During the attack, a vehicle of rescuers, which was extinguishing the fire, burned down. There are no casualties.

Occupiers' attack on a village in the Zaporizhzhia region: infrastructure and a fire truck destroyed

The Russians launched two strikes on the territory of one of the villages of the Vasylivka district of the Zaporizhzhia region. Local infrastructure and rescuers' equipment came under fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov in Telegram.

Details

According to him, the rescuers' car, which was at the scene of the fire during the occupiers' attack, burned down, as the impact was on it.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Blackout in the occupied territories: UAV attack on the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions03.06.25, 10:29 • 2600 views

Let us remind you

As a result of the night attack by the occupiers on the fire and rescue unit in Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured rescuers has increased to 12. The fire station is destroyed.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
