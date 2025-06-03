Occupiers' attack on a village in the Zaporizhzhia region: infrastructure and a fire truck destroyed

The Russians launched two strikes on the territory of one of the villages of the Vasylivka district of the Zaporizhzhia region. Local infrastructure and rescuers' equipment came under fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov in Telegram.

Details

According to him, the rescuers' car, which was at the scene of the fire during the occupiers' attack, burned down, as the impact was on it.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Let us remind you

As a result of the night attack by the occupiers on the fire and rescue unit in Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured rescuers has increased to 12. The fire station is destroyed.