Occupied Luhansk region again engulfed in fires

In occupied Luhansk region, fires have flared up again, in some places spreading to settlements, said the head of the Luhansk OVA, Oleksiy Kharchenko, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, residential buildings burned down in Lutuhyne. There are also fires in Zolote, Almazna, Aidar and Markivka communities.

"The invaders, as usual, lack forces and means. Preventive measures are carried out only on paper," Kharchenko pointed out.

