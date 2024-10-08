ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 41937 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100822 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162911 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135654 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141814 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138418 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180169 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111998 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171120 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104707 views

Popular news
February 28, 02:48 PM • 140396 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 140185 views
February 28, 05:55 PM • 89329 views
February 28, 06:08 PM • 107850 views
February 28, 06:35 PM • 109984 views
Publications
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162913 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180170 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171120 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 198541 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 187549 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
February 28, 03:20 PM • 140185 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 140397 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 145791 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 137268 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 154216 views
Actual
Occupied Crimea says air defense system shot down an air target over Sevastopol

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12293 views

An air alert is announced in Sevastopol, Russian air defense shoots down one target over the water. Two explosions are reported in Sevastopol and Bakhchisaray district, no information on damage.

The Russian air defense system probably shot down one air target in the sky over the waters near the northern side of Sevastopol. This was stated by the Russian head of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev, UNN reports with reference to Krym.Realii.

According to him, there is currently no information on damage to civilian infrastructure.

Prior to that, an air raid was announced in Sevastopol, which lasted 12 minutes. Telegram channels reported two explosions heard in Sevastopol and Bakhchisaray district.

War
krymCrimea
sevastopolSevastopol

