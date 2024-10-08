Occupied Crimea says air defense system shot down an air target over Sevastopol

The Russian air defense system probably shot down one air target in the sky over the waters near the northern side of Sevastopol. This was stated by the Russian head of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev, UNN reports with reference to Krym.Realii.

According to him, there is currently no information on damage to civilian infrastructure.

Prior to that, an air raid was announced in Sevastopol, which lasted 12 minutes. Telegram channels reported two explosions heard in Sevastopol and Bakhchisaray district.

Explosions in occupied Crimea: what is known