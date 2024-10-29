Occupation troops delivered 331 strikes in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA
Russian troops conducted 331 strikes in Zaporizhzhia region, including 19 air strikes, 200 UAV attacks and 112 artillery attacks. Residential buildings and infrastructure in 9 settlements were damaged.
During the day, the occupiers struck 331 times at 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
- Russian troops carried out 19 air strikes on Novoandriyivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyno.
- 200 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Olhivske and Preobrazhenka.
- 112 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, and Olgivske.
It is also noted that there were 12 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.
