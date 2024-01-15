Occupants with equipment blown up in Melitopol - DIU

On January 14, resistance forces in Melitopol blew up the occupiers along with their equipment, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on Monday, UNN reports.

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine informs that on January 14, 2024, a powerful explosion occurred on Hohol Street in the temporarily occupied Melitopol. As a result of a special event carried out by the Ukrainian resistance forces, a car of the Russian invaders, UAZ Patriot, was blown up. Four occupants were wounded along with the Moscow SUV," the intelligence said.

As noted, the streets adjacent to the scene were blocked, and several cars with medics arrived.

"However, according to preliminary information, not everyone needed doctors. The exact number of irreversible and sanitary losses of the enemy is being clarified," the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine said.



