Loud explosions in occupied Melitopol, reports of Kadyrov's forces blowing up

A loud explosion was heard in occupied Melitopol on Sunday evening, January 14. This was reported by the mayor Ivan Fedorov, citing local residents, UNN reports.

Details

There is currently no information on where the explosion occurred or what caused it.

Let's find out the details Fedorov wrote.

Local telegram channels are reporting that Kadyrov's men were blown up in Melitopol today.