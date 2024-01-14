Loud explosions in occupied Melitopol, reports of Kadyrov's forces blowing up
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in occupied Melitopol; according to reports, Kadyrov's forces were the target of the attack, details are not specified.
A loud explosion was heard in occupied Melitopol on Sunday evening, January 14. This was reported by the mayor Ivan Fedorov, citing local residents, UNN reports.
Details
There is currently no information on where the explosion occurred or what caused it.
Let's find out the details
Local telegram channels are reporting that Kadyrov's men were blown up in Melitopol today.