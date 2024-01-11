In occupied Melitopol, more than 35 thousand Ukrainians refused Russian passports - Fedorov

More than 35 thousand residents of Melitopol did not agree to receive Russian citizenship. This was stated by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov during a telethon, UNN reports.

The standard population of our occupied Melitopol is 150 thousand residents. Approximately 70,000 are currently forced to remain under temporary occupation, of whom no more than half have agreed to the enemy's pressure and received Russian passports. But more than 35,000 residents have refused to receive Russian passports today, waiting for the Ukrainian armed forces - Ivan Fedorov noted.

As a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the city of Melitopol has been under temporary occupation by Russia since March 1, 2022.

