In occupied Melitopol, more than 35 thousand Ukrainians refused Russian passports - Fedorov

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 74039 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109071 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138404 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136439 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175641 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171437 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281894 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178184 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167175 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148824 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103885 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103683 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105698 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 79293 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 53437 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 74039 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281894 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249581 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234705 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260059 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 37236 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138404 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106355 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106359 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122495 views
In occupied Melitopol, more than 35 thousand Ukrainians refused Russian passports - Fedorov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25500 views

In Melitopol, more than 35,000 residents have renounced their Russian citizenship; 70,000 are subject to hostile persecution.

More than 35 thousand residents of Melitopol did not agree to receive Russian citizenship. This was stated by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov during a telethon, UNN reports.

The standard population of our occupied Melitopol is 150 thousand residents. Approximately 70,000 are currently forced to remain under temporary occupation, of whom no more than half have agreed to the enemy's pressure and received Russian passports. But more than 35,000 residents have refused to receive Russian passports today, waiting for the Ukrainian armed forces

- Ivan Fedorov noted.

Occupants increase intensity of shelling in Kherson region: civilians sustained serious injuries11.01.24, 10:30 • 20708 views

Recall

As a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the city of Melitopol has been under temporary occupation by Russia since March 1, 2022.

At the end of last week, Russian troops fired 169 times at 22 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. As of January 7, material damage was reported. There were no casualties.

Also , UNN reported that the number of victims of the morning shelling by the Russian Federation in Zaporizhzhia had increased - five victims are now known .

Kuban "Cossacks" brought to Melitopol direction - Fedorov03.01.24, 19:15 • 30199 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

Contact us about advertising