Occupants increase intensity of shelling in Kherson region: civilians sustained serious injuries

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 95919 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111062 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140874 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138152 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176519 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171724 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283224 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178218 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167218 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148841 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

March 2, 05:19 AM • 107102 views
March 2, 05:34 AM • 89062 views
March 2, 06:19 AM • 41726 views
March 2, 07:01 AM • 63768 views
10:40 AM • 51282 views
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 95919 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283224 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 250783 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 235892 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 261170 views
10:40 AM • 51288 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140874 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 106895 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 106886 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 122983 views
Occupants increase intensity of shelling in Kherson region: civilians sustained serious injuries

Occupants increase intensity of shelling in Kherson region: civilians sustained serious injuries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20709 views

Civilians in the Kherson region were injured as a result of intense Russian shelling, and one woman had to have her leg amputated.

Over the past day, Russians fired 108 times at Kherson region. Three people were injured in Chervonyi Mayak and Novodmytrivka. In particular, a woman received very severe injuries to her legs, so they had to be amputated.

Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, head of the Department of Internal and Information Policy of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this on the air of the "We Are Ukraine" TV channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the official, explosions were heard at night - the occupiers increased the intensity of shelling in Kherson region.

Over the past day, Russians shelled Kherson region 108 times, the occupiers used 482 shells to shell civilian settlements and houses, including Chervonyi Mayak, where a couple was injured as a result of a Russian shell hitting their house

, Tolokonnikov said.

He also said that the victims were a man born in 1967 and a woman born in 1959.

Unfortunately, the woman received very severe leg injuries, and doctors had to amputate her legs. We sympathize with their grief. The man received lighter, but still moderate injuries and was hospitalized

- Tolokonnikov said.

Mykolaiv region came under enemy artillery fire at night11.01.24, 08:23 • 33423 views

In addition, according to the official, a man also came under fire in Novodmytrivka.

Luckily, his injuries were not serious, and he also asked for help. Only 5 shells hit Kherson. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage

- said the head of the press office of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Recall

A rocket attack in Kharkiv injures 13 people, including Turkish and Georgian journalists; 10 are hospitalized.

One person died in Donetsk region as a result of shelling by Russian troops on January 10 . This was reported on Thursday by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

