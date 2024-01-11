Occupants increase intensity of shelling in Kherson region: civilians sustained serious injuries

Over the past day, Russians fired 108 times at Kherson region. Three people were injured in Chervonyi Mayak and Novodmytrivka. In particular, a woman received very severe injuries to her legs, so they had to be amputated.

Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, head of the Department of Internal and Information Policy of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this on the air of the "We Are Ukraine" TV channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the official, explosions were heard at night - the occupiers increased the intensity of shelling in Kherson region.

Over the past day, Russians shelled Kherson region 108 times, the occupiers used 482 shells to shell civilian settlements and houses, including Chervonyi Mayak, where a couple was injured as a result of a Russian shell hitting their house , Tolokonnikov said.

He also said that the victims were a man born in 1967 and a woman born in 1959.

Unfortunately, the woman received very severe leg injuries, and doctors had to amputate her legs. We sympathize with their grief. The man received lighter, but still moderate injuries and was hospitalized - Tolokonnikov said.

In addition, according to the official, a man also came under fire in Novodmytrivka.

Luckily, his injuries were not serious, and he also asked for help. Only 5 shells hit Kherson. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage - said the head of the press office of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Recall

A rocket attack in Kharkiv injures 13 people, including Turkish and Georgian journalists; 10 are hospitalized.

One person died in Donetsk region as a result of shelling by Russian troops on January 10 . This was reported on Thursday by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.