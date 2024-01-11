Mykolaiv region came under enemy artillery fire at night
Kyiv • UNN
Kutsurubska hromada in Mykolaiv region came under enemy artillery fire, there were no casualties, Vitaliy Kim said.
Mykolaiv region suffered an enemy artillery strike on a settlement of the Kutsurubska hromada at night, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said on Thursday, UNN reports.
Yesterday, on January 10, at 22:26 and tonight, on January 11, at 00:30, the enemy fired artillery at the settlement of Kutsurubska hromada. There were no casualties
Details
Yesterday, on January 10, at 10:00 a.m., hostile shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv hromada. There were no casualties, he noted.
