Occupants strike 361 times in Zaporizhzhia region: one killed

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 74176 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155100 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131422 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138773 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136664 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175942 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111576 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167786 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104627 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135622 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134917 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 64645 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103929 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106123 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155100 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175942 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167786 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195347 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184450 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134917 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135622 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144381 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135920 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152991 views
Occupants strike 361 times in Zaporizhzhia region: one killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27260 views

Over the last day, enemy forces carried out 361 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region, including 11 air strikes and 221 drone attacks. One person was killed and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

Within a day, the invaders carried out 361 attacks in Zaporizhzhya region. Unfortunately, there are victims. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details 

- Air strikes: 11 strikes targeted Stepnohirsk. 

- Drone attacks: 221 drone strikes of various types were carried out on Lobkove, Hulyaypol, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske. 

- Rocket attacks: 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers were recorded in Huliaipol, Novodanylivka, Bilohirya and Novodarivka. 

- Artillery fire: 119 artillery shelling hit Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske. 

Unfortunately, one person was killed in Vasylivka district of the region due to the aggression of the occupiers.

In addition, there were 11 reports of destroyed residential buildings and damaged infrastructure. 

Occupants struck 227 times in Zaporizhzhia region: what is known about the consequences01.01.25, 07:14 • 23183 views

Julia Kotwicka

War
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

