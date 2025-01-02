Occupants strike 361 times in Zaporizhzhia region: one killed

Within a day, the invaders carried out 361 attacks in Zaporizhzhya region. Unfortunately, there are victims. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

- Air strikes: 11 strikes targeted Stepnohirsk.

- Drone attacks: 221 drone strikes of various types were carried out on Lobkove, Hulyaypol, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske.

- Rocket attacks: 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers were recorded in Huliaipol, Novodanylivka, Bilohirya and Novodarivka.

- Artillery fire: 119 artillery shelling hit Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske.

Unfortunately, one person was killed in Vasylivka district of the region due to the aggression of the occupiers.

In addition, there were 11 reports of destroyed residential buildings and damaged infrastructure.

