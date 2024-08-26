Occupants shelled Nikopol: one killed, six wounded, including a teenager

Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, with artillery, killing a man and injuring six others, including a 14-year-old girl. This was announced on Monday by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Another tragedy. A 47-year-old man died during the shelling of Nikopol . Preliminary, six people were injured. Among them is a 14-year-old girl. All of them are hospitalized - Lysak wrote.

According to him, one person is in serious condition, the rest are in moderate condition.

As a result of the shelling, a supermarket, high-rise buildings, and cars were damaged.

