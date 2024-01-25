Occupants shelled about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region overnight: four people wounded

Russian troops attacked about 20 localities in Kharkiv region yesterday. The shelling of the village of Velyka Rohan injured 4 people, including a teenager. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, about 20 settlements of Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, in particular: Stohnii, Udy of Bohodukhiv district; Starytsia, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Nesterne of Chuhuiv district; Masiutivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of Kupyansk district.

Occupants shelled Zemlianyi Yar, Zybine, Chuhuiv district; Krasne Pershe, Tabaivka, Pishchane, Kupyansk district from the air.

Yesterday at about 21:30 the enemy fired at Velyka Rohan village in Kharkiv district. Four people were injured: women aged 60, 39 and 26 - their condition is light, they were treated on the spot; a 17-year-old teenager sustained wounds to the soft tissues of the head, face and limbs. He was hospitalized in moderate condition - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the attack also damaged and destroyed 4 residential buildings and cars.

In addition, at about 19:40, the occupiers struck with a MRLS at the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupyansk district. A farm was damaged. There was no information about casualties, said the head of the JMA.

At 21:45, the enemy fired on Rozdolne village, Chuhuiv district. 2 warehouses were damaged. There were no casualties.

Today is the Day of Mourning in Kharkiv for those killed in the Russian attack on January 23