Today is the Day of Mourning in Kharkiv for those killed in the Russian attack on January 23
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv declares a Day of Mourning for the victims of the January 23rd Russian missile attack, which resulted in one of the city's biggest tragedies - more than 70 wounded and 10 dead.
Kharkiv has declared a day of mourning for those killed in an enemy missile attack on January 23. This was announced by the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
The rocket attacks on January 23 led to one of the largest tragedies in Kharkiv in terms of the number of victims during the entire period of full-scale war. In connection with this, a day of mourning has been declared in the city
Addendum
The attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv on January 23 injured more than 70 people, 10 of them were killed.
The day before, rescuers completed the dismantling of the rubble of the five-story building destroyed by Russians on January 23.