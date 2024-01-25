Today is the Day of Mourning in Kharkiv for those killed in the Russian attack on January 23

Kharkiv has declared a day of mourning for those killed in an enemy missile attack on January 23. This was announced by the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

The rocket attacks on January 23 led to one of the largest tragedies in Kharkiv in terms of the number of victims during the entire period of full-scale war. In connection with this, a day of mourning has been declared in the city - Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

The attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv on January 23 injured more than 70 people, 10 of them were killed.

The day before, rescuers completed the dismantling of the rubble of the five-story building destroyed by Russians on January 23.