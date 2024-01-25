Today is the Day of Mourning in Kharkiv for those killed in the Russian attack on January 23

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 105525 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114808 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 145455 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141482 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178380 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172466 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286001 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178323 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167325 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148908 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 41978 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 46039 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 56197 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 77855 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 44114 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 105538 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286010 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253062 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238107 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 263243 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 77855 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 145461 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107843 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107764 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123812 views
Today is the Day of Mourning in Kharkiv for those killed in the Russian attack on January 23

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25103 views

Kharkiv declares a Day of Mourning for the victims of the January 23rd Russian missile attack, which resulted in one of the city's biggest tragedies - more than 70 wounded and 10 dead.

Kharkiv has declared a day of mourning for those killed in an enemy missile attack on January 23. This was announced by the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

The rocket attacks on January 23 led to one of the largest tragedies in Kharkiv in terms of the number of victims during the entire period of full-scale war. In connection with this, a day of mourning has been declared in the city

- Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Addendum 

The attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv on January 23 injured more than 70 people, 10 of them were killed.

The day before, rescuers completed the dismantling of the rubble of the five-story building destroyed by Russians on January 23.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

