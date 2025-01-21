ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 103052 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103231 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111237 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113770 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135975 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104683 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138507 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103870 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113508 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117039 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169511 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 159095 views
Occupants in Mariupol distribute land to Russian developers without auction

Occupants in Mariupol distribute land to Russian developers without auction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34572 views

Five Russian companies have received 65,000 square meters of land in Mariupol to build mortgage housing. The new apartments are to be sold to Russians, while local residents are left homeless.

In occupied Mariupol, land is being given to Russian developers. So far, almost 65,000 square meters of territory have been transferred to five organizations without an auction. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, UNN reports.

"The leader of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" Pushilin signed an order to allocate land plots to construction companies in Mariupol. Almost 65,000 square meters of land were allocated to five organizations without an auction to build mortgage houses," the city council said.

In particular, most of the transferred territories are located in the Central District, and land plots were also provided in the Left Bank District. The apartments in the new buildings are planned to be sold to Russians, as local residents do not have the means to purchase property. Thus, Mariupol is being Russified. 

"At the same time, thousands of families in Mariupol have been living on the streets for three years now because their houses have been demolished. The Russian occupiers have terminated the compensatory housing program. People are holding rallies, but now they are trying to calm them down with promises to give back the stolen apartments of Mariupol residents who fled the city to escape shelling and persecution," the statement said.

Recall 

The occupation authorities of Mariupol are trying to take away apartments from local residents, declaring them "ownerless". Due to the lack of documents and delays in the process of inheritance, Mariupol residents risk losing their homes.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
mariupolMariupol

