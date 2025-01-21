Occupants in Mariupol distribute land to Russian developers without auction

In occupied Mariupol, land is being given to Russian developers. So far, almost 65,000 square meters of territory have been transferred to five organizations without an auction. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, UNN reports.

"The leader of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" Pushilin signed an order to allocate land plots to construction companies in Mariupol. Almost 65,000 square meters of land were allocated to five organizations without an auction to build mortgage houses," the city council said.

In particular, most of the transferred territories are located in the Central District, and land plots were also provided in the Left Bank District. The apartments in the new buildings are planned to be sold to Russians, as local residents do not have the means to purchase property. Thus, Mariupol is being Russified.

"At the same time, thousands of families in Mariupol have been living on the streets for three years now because their houses have been demolished. The Russian occupiers have terminated the compensatory housing program. People are holding rallies, but now they are trying to calm them down with promises to give back the stolen apartments of Mariupol residents who fled the city to escape shelling and persecution," the statement said.

Recall

The occupation authorities of Mariupol are trying to take away apartments from local residents, declaring them "ownerless". Due to the lack of documents and delays in the process of inheritance, Mariupol residents risk losing their homes.