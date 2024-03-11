Occupants hit Kharkiv with "shaheds"
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv is hit by Iranian Shaheed drones, damaging a civilian infrastructure facility and nearby residential buildings, according to the city's mayor, but no casualties are reported.
There are explosions in Kharkiv, the occupiers are hitting the city with shahids. This was reported by Mayor Terekhov, UNN reports.
Citation
According to him, a civilian infrastructure facility was hit in a dense residential area. There were no casualties.
The facility itself is partially damaged, as are the residential buildings nearby. All relevant services are working at the site
