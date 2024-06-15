Occupants hit a high-voltage substation in the eastern region: train traffic is disrupted

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 32789 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134449 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139791 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230590 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168887 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162284 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147029 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215422 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112838 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202167 views

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Occupants hit a high-voltage substation in the eastern region: train traffic is disrupted

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24394 views

The Russian army has struck a high-voltage substation in eastern Ukraine, causing a power outage for households and interrupting train traffic, and restoration work is underway.

The Russian army struck at one of the high-voltage substations in the eastern region. According to the Ministry of Energy, the power outage caused interruptions in train traffic, and restoration work is ongoing, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked one of the high-voltage substations in the eastern region. This resulted in power outages for household consumers and disruptions in train traffic. Consumers have been partially reconnected, and restoration work is underway 

- the statement said.

Add

In addition, in Chernihiv region, the enemy shelled an overhead line of a power company. As a result, 1,765 subscribers in 12 settlements were simultaneously cut off from electricity.

As a result of the enemy attack in Sumy region, 518 thousand consumers were de-energized22.05.24, 13:48 • 15357 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums

