Occupants hit a high-voltage substation in the eastern region: train traffic is disrupted

The enemy attacked one of the high-voltage substations in the eastern region. This resulted in power outages for household consumers and disruptions in train traffic. Consumers have been partially reconnected, and restoration work is underway - the statement said.

In addition, in Chernihiv region, the enemy shelled an overhead line of a power company. As a result, 1,765 subscribers in 12 settlements were simultaneously cut off from electricity.

As a result of the enemy attack in Sumy region, 518 thousand consumers were de-energized