As a result of the enemy attack in Sumy region, 518 thousand consumers were de-energized

At night, enemy attacks de-energized power facilities in the Sumy region, leaving more than 518 thousand subscribers without electricity. Work to restore power was quickly carried out, and by morning most consumers already had light, despite the continued attacks.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolesnik on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Indeed, at night the enemy attacked power facilities in the Sumy region, as a result of which about 518 thousand subscribers were de-energized. In the morning most of them were already healed charioteer said.

He noted that there were also violations in the supply of electricity to households and industrial facilities in neighboring regions — Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.

Power engineers have done quite effective work to satisfy all subscribers. Work continues in the frontline part itself and has been resumed. In the Kharkiv region, during the shelling, the equipment of high-voltage lines was turned off. Now the necessary work has been carried out for healing. In fact, the supply of electric energy has been restored to all consumers, despite the fact that the enemy tirelessly continues to fire at energy facilities - - added the deputy minister.

Ukraine is facing a shortage of electricity due to Russian shelling, which leads to planned power outages for citizens and businesses, despite the import of electricity from Europe.