In kindergartens in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians held an action in which children were forced to thank the Russian dictator. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

According to the CNS, the occupiers held an action in educational institutions dedicated to the "International Day of Thanks". As part of this action, there were cases when children were forced to draw applications with gratitude to the Russian dictator.

In fact, the children thanked the occupiers and their leader for depriving them of their childhood and bringing war into their homes - the CNS said in a statement.

The CNS noted that the Russians are implementing a policy of changing the self-identification of Ukrainian children in the TOT, in fact, trying to destroy an entire generation of Ukrainians.

Recall

Centers for the promotion of the Russian language and culture are being opened in the occupied territories of Donetsk region . The occupiers plan to place such propaganda centers in every library in the region.