occupants fired three times at the border of Sumy region, 61 explosions recorded

During the night and morning, russians fired three times at the border settlements of Sumy region. During the attacks, 15 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Bilopilska and Velykopysarivska communities were hit during shelling of the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.

The enemy fired at the Velykopysarivska community from AGS grenade launchers. Four explosions were heard. In Bilopilska community, 52 explosions were heard as a result of the enemy's use of mortars.

Recall

Yesterday, the Russian army fired 22 times at the territories of Sumy region. 100 explosions were recorded in eight communities in the region.

Plus 770 occupants and 6 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses