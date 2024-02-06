Occupants fired over 180 shells in Kherson region: five killed, one wounded

Russian troops attacked Kherson region 16 times over the past day. Five people were killed and one wounded as a result of enemy shelling, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 16 attacks, launching 181 shells, using artillery, mortars, tanks, MLRS and UAVs. Russian aggression resulted in 5 deaths and 1 wounded - Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements and port infrastructure.

