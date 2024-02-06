Russian missile attack on a hotel in the Kharkiv region: a two-month-old boy was killed - RMA

A two-month-old boy was killed and three women were wounded in a S-300 missile strike by Russian troops on Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

A three-story hotel in Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, was destroyed by two S-300 missile attacks by the occupiers. A two-month-old boy was killed. Three women were wounded and hospitalized in a medical facility - Syniehubov wrote on social media.

According to him, seven private houses, 19 civilian infrastructure facilities (shops, cafes, kiosks), 2 administrative buildings, and at least 5 civilian vehicles were damaged.

Details

According to Sinegubov, about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including: Veterinary, Nesterne, Komisarove, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, etc. Air strikes were carried out on Sinkivka, Ivanivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove.

In particular, he said, at 22:00 in the village of Hlushkivka, Kupyansk district, the territory of a farm was damaged as a result of hostile shelling.

After 21:00, the occupants struck at the outskirts of Kruhlyakivka and Hlushkivka in Kupyansk district. In Hlushkivka, a warehouse on the territory of a farm was damaged, noted Syniehubov.

At 20:50, according to him, there was an enemy shelling of the outskirts of the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district. The type of weapon is being established. There was no information on casualties.

"Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near Sinkivka," said Syniehubov.

The Russian Federation hit a hotel in the Kharkiv region: Two women and a man rescued, but one person remains under rubble