Russian missile attack on a hotel in the Kharkiv region: a two-month-old boy was killed - RMA

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 98104 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 125059 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 127486 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169142 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167881 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 272832 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177495 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166954 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148685 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242008 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 104550 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 95005 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 69807 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 66299 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 78492 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 272812 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241990 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 227269 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 252718 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 238692 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 125027 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102576 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102828 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119192 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119678 views
Russian missile attack on a hotel in the Kharkiv region: a two-month-old boy was killed - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26694 views

A two-month-old boy was killed and three women were injured in a Russian S-300 missile attack that destroyed a three-story hotel in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region.

A two-month-old boy was killed and three women were wounded in a S-300 missile strike by Russian troops on Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

A three-story hotel in Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, was destroyed by two S-300 missile attacks by the occupiers. A two-month-old boy was killed. Three women were wounded and hospitalized in a medical facility

- Syniehubov wrote on social media.

According to him, seven private houses, 19 civilian infrastructure facilities (shops, cafes, kiosks), 2 administrative buildings, and at least 5 civilian vehicles were damaged.

Details

According to Sinegubov, about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including: Veterinary, Nesterne, Komisarove, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, etc. Air strikes were carried out on Sinkivka, Ivanivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove.

In particular, he said, at 22:00 in the village of Hlushkivka, Kupyansk district, the territory of a farm was damaged as a result of hostile shelling.

After 21:00, the occupants struck at the outskirts of Kruhlyakivka and Hlushkivka in Kupyansk district. In Hlushkivka, a warehouse on the territory of a farm was damaged, noted Syniehubov.

At 20:50, according to him, there was an enemy shelling of the outskirts of the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district. The type of weapon is being established. There was no information on casualties.

"Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near Sinkivka," said Syniehubov.

The Russian Federation hit a hotel in the Kharkiv region: Two women and a man rescued, but one person remains under rubble2/6/24, 3:28 AM • 27458 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
kozacha-lopanKozacha Lopan
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising