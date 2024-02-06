The Russian Federation hit a hotel in the Kharkiv region: Two women and a man rescued, but one person remains under rubble
Kyiv • UNN
One person remains trapped in the rubble after Russia struck a hotel in Zolochiv. Rescuers rescued two women and a man.
In Kharkiv region, Russia struck Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district. One person is under the rubble of a hotel. Two women and a man were rescued. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports .
Details
In the Kharkiv region, a three-story hotel in Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, was destroyed as a result of occupants' attacks.
One person is believed to be under the rubble of the hotel. So far, three people have been rescued: two women and one man.
The attack also resulted in a fire on the facade of a local store.
The liquidation of the aftermath of the strikes is underway.
