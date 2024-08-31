Occupants attacked Cherkaska Lozova village near Kharkiv: two people were killed

The village of Cherkaska Lozova near Kharkiv was hit by a Russian strike. According to the information provided by the head of the Kharkiv regional military unitOleh Syniehubov, two people were killed in Cherkaska Lozova as a result of Russian terror, UNN reports .

Details

The Russian Armed Forces continue their terror in the Kharkiv region. According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, at 14:55 the occupiers attacked the village of Cherkaska Lozova. It became known that a house was on fire, and people were trapped under the rubble. As of 4 p.m., two people were reported dead. A woman is among the dead, her identity is being established.

Recall

The head of the Kharkiv RMA reported on the Russian attack on a residential building in Kharkiv with a powerful FAB guided missile. The attack killed 6 people and wounded 97, including 22 children.