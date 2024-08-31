Occupants attacked Cherkaska Lozova village near Kharkiv: two people were killed

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124279 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128513 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 210790 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 159912 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156695 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144558 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205008 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112578 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192929 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105180 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 92056 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 66710 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 103838 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 100635 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 52672 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 210768 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 204995 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 192918 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219485 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207323 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 30008 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 45136 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153044 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152133 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156112 views
Occupants attacked Cherkaska Lozova village near Kharkiv: two people were killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42421 views

Occupants shelled the village of Cherkaska Lozova near Kharkiv. The attack killed two people, including a woman, a house is on fire, and there may be people under the rubble.

The village of Cherkaska Lozova near Kharkiv was hit by a Russian strike. According to the information provided by the head of the Kharkiv regional military unitOleh Syniehubov, two people were killed in Cherkaska Lozova as a result of Russian terror, UNN reports .

Details

The Russian Armed Forces continue their terror in the Kharkiv region. According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, at 14:55 the occupiers attacked the village of Cherkaska Lozova. It became known that a house was on fire, and people were trapped under the rubble. As of 4 p.m., two people were reported dead. A woman is among the dead, her identity is being established.

Recall

The head of the Kharkiv RMA reported on the Russian attack on a residential building in Kharkiv with a powerful FAB guided missile. The attack killed 6 people and wounded 97, including 22 children.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar

