Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia, one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA reported two attacks by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia. One person was wounded in the attack, buildings were damaged, and utilities are working on the spot.
The Russian army struck twice in Zaporizhzhia, one wounded is reported. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
"Russians struck 2 times in the city. As of now, we know about 1 wounded. The blast wave and debris damaged buildings," said Fedorov.
According to him, all utilities are already in place.
