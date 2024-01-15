Occupants attack Nevske in Luhansk region: two explosions occurred - RMA

Two explosions occurred in Nevske, Luhansk region, the night before. The occupants fired from mortars and artillery. This was reported by the Luhansk Regional State Administration, UNN reports.

Another village, Nevske, was hit by Russian mortars and artillery. At about 18:00, two explosions occurred in the village. The degree of destruction is determined by informed the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Artem Lysogor.

Details

Yesterday, the Russians tried to advance near Makiivka and Bilohorivka, according to the RMA. The invaders' infantry was supported by aviation, which struck at Bilohorivka and Serebryansky forest. In total, the enemy fired 512 shells at Ukrainian positions over the past day.

In addition, it is reported that 10-15% of residents in high-rise buildings in some districts of Lysychansk are left. In particular, in buildings with 200 apartments, 20-25 families are left. And in the area of the former rubber goods plant, there is no electricity, water or heating in the houses.

Recall

On the eve of the elections, the Russian government is introducing new restrictions on access to public information to hide the real costs of its personnel in Ukraine. In particular, in the TOT, the occupation administrations received an order to limit the list of persons who have access to data on the presence of Russian military in Ukraine.

