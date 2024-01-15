Occupants attack Nevske in Luhansk region: two explosions occurred - RMA

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 95044 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110972 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140762 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138075 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176478 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171706 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283164 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178217 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167217 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 107039 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 88638 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 41236 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 63295 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 50646 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 94969 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283158 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250727 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235839 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261122 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 50658 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140758 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106872 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106865 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122962 views
Occupants attack Nevske in Luhansk region: two explosions occurred - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23980 views

Russian troops shelled Nevske village in Luhansk region with mortars and artillery, causing two explosions

Two explosions occurred in Nevske, Luhansk region, the night before. The occupants fired from mortars and artillery. This was reported by the Luhansk Regional State Administration, UNN reports.

Another village, Nevske, was hit by Russian mortars and artillery. At about 18:00, two explosions occurred in the village. The degree of destruction is determined by

informed the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Artem Lysogor.

Details

Yesterday, the Russians tried to advance near Makiivka and Bilohorivka, according to the RMA. The invaders' infantry was supported by aviation, which struck at Bilohorivka and Serebryansky forest. In total, the enemy fired 512 shells at Ukrainian positions over the past day.

In addition, it is reported that 10-15% of residents in high-rise buildings in some districts of Lysychansk are left. In particular, in buildings with 200 apartments, 20-25 families are left. And in the area of the former rubber goods plant, there is no electricity, water or heating in the houses.

Recall

On the eve of the elections, the Russian government is introducing new restrictions on access to public information to hide the real costs of its personnel in Ukraine. In particular, in the TOT, the occupation administrations received an order to limit the list of persons who have access to data on the presence of Russian military in Ukraine.

Kremlin wants to build six landfills in Luhansk and Donetsk regions - resistance15.01.24, 06:29 • 33078 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

