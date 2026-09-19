Numerous fire hotspots were recorded on the Arabat Spit near the locations of Russian military personnel

Numerous fires were recorded in the temporarily occupied village of Strilkove on the Arabat Spit. This was reported by the monitoring group "Crimean Wind," citing satellite imagery data, UNN writes.

Details

According to the monitoring group, thermal anomalies were spotted immediately in several locations in the area of the settlement.

Earlier, strikes on facilities where Russian military personnel were stationed in boarding houses and holiday homes had already been reported in this area.

The causes of the fires are currently unknown

There is currently no information about possible explosions or a strike on Russian military facilities. "Crimean Wind" is also awaiting additional confirmation and details.

It should be taken into account that satellite services record thermal anomalies with a delay, and such data alone does not make it possible to reliably establish the cause of a fire.

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