Number of people with disabilities increased by 300 thousand: barrier-free accessibility remains a challenge for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Only a quarter of public buildings meet barrier-free standards, which remains a challenge for the country.
Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the number of people with disabilities has increased by more than 300,000. But only one-fourth of public buildings meet barrier-free standards. Therefore, local authorities and businesses must ensure that the services they offer are accessible. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Larysa Bilozir, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning.
Today, the issue of barrier-free accessibility is not only about people with disabilities and veterans. This concept has become much broader, and I would say that it is a new social norm and value of our society. It is about caring, respect and gratitude to people who have sacrificed their health for the sake of the country and us. Over the years of the full-scale invasion, the number of people with disabilities has increased by more than 300,000, and we understand that these are mostly veterans who have lost their limbs. Although we all talk about it a lot, the statistics are still disappointing. Approximately only a quarter of public buildings meet accessibility standards. And if we talk about the residential sector, the situation is even worse
The MP added that when it comes to new construction, the accessibility standard should be one of the decisive ones. "As far as I know, changes have already been made to the requirements for developers and contractors when designing, building new facilities, or restoring damaged ones," Bilozir noted.
In her opinion, the approach to existing buildings and structures should be thoughtful and balanced, because not all buildings, especially old ones, can be fully adapted to these standards, and simply closing them or banning their activities is not the answer. Especially when it comes to small towns or villages.
"This is really the responsibility of local governments. The main social institutions in communities are their communal property, and local authorities should take care of barrier-free access to them. At the same time, barrier-free access is not only the responsibility of the authorities at various levels, but also the responsibility of businesses, which must offer services that take into account the needs of people with disabilities. It is also the responsibility of society itself, each of us," emphasized Bilozir.
Add
Earlier, UNN reported that the city authorities of Brovary are developing a program for 4-5 years to improve accessibility and comfortable movement of people with disabilities. In particular, the Brovary community plans to equip special lifts for people with disabilities in apartment buildings. According to Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, this option is optimal for the community's old apartment buildings.
Olena Akopian, an advisor to the mayor of Brovary, told UNN that all public institutions in Brovary are accessible to people with disabilities. All major shopping centers are equipped with ramps, elevators, and hygiene rooms for people with disabilities. Various commercial establishments and organizations have begun to seek advice more often to properly equip or redesign their entrances to make them accessible to people with disabilities.