Number of casualties in Dergachi rises to 13 after Russian strike - RMA

As a result of the Russian strike, the number of victims in Dergachi increased to 13 people. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

"The occupants fired with multiple rocket launchers. At least eight houses were damaged," said Synehubov.

