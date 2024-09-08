Russian strike on Dergachi: 76-year-old woman killed, number of casualties rises to 10

A 76-year-old woman was killed in a Russian strike on Dergachi, Kharkiv region, and the number of injured increased to 10. This was stated by the head of the Dergachi MVA Vyacheslav Zadorenko, reports UNN.

“Unfortunately, a local resident died as a result of the strikes. The information is being updated,” said Zadorenko.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that it was a 76-year-old woman.

It is now known that the number of victims has increased to 10.

“At this moment, we know about at least 10 victims, including a child. All the victims are being provided with medical aid,” summarized Zadorenko.

Russian Federation shells Dergachi with cluster munitions, four people injured - MBA