Russian Federation shells Dergachi with cluster munitions, four people injured - MBA

The Russian occupiers have previously fired missiles with cluster munitions, and fires broke out in the private sector. This was reported by the head of the Dergachiv MVA Vyacheslav Zadorenko, according to UNN.

“As a result of Russian shelling of Dergachi, fires broke out in the private sector. The attacks were carried out with rockets with cluster munitions,” said Zadorenko.

The head of the MBA added that, according to preliminary data, four people were injured.

According to him, the threat of repeated shelling remains high.

Previously

Russian army attacked the town of Dergachi in Kharkiv region. According to preliminary reports, there is one casualty. Local authorities warn of the threat of repeated attacks and urge residents to take shelter.