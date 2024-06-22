Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his propaganda henchmen continue to use nuclear blackmail. However, the free world has moved on to more expressive and concrete reactions. Now we are talking about nuclear blackmail. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate Andrey Yusov, reports UNN.

"Now we are talking further about the same nuclear blackmail that Putin and all his propaganda henchmen used, who shouted all these years. Especially after a full-scale invasion. We see that we have called for more expressive and concrete reactions from the free world. Now we are talking about blackmail," Yusov said.

Recall

NSDC Secretary Alexander Litvinenko said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin may issue an order to use nuclear tactical weapons if his army is defeated in Ukraine.