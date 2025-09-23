Now Trump trusts me much more than Putin - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US President Donald Trump now trusts him more than Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy stated this after a meeting with Trump, UNN reports.

Gradually, he realized that Putin was sharing some information that was far from the truth on the battlefield. Now he trusts me much more, because the information that my intelligence possesses, which we share with our partners, is already different information. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that with the support of the European Union, Ukraine can win the war and also regain all conquered territories.