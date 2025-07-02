$41.820.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Facebook

"Nova Poshta" terminal in Sloviansk hit by Russia - CMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

Overnight, Sloviansk was attacked by UAVs, hitting a "Nova Poshta" terminal. Another hit was recorded, with no casualties.

"Nova Poshta" terminal in Sloviansk hit by Russia - CMA

Slovyansk in Donetsk region was attacked by Russian drones overnight, a postal terminal of "Nova Poshta" was hit, reported the head of Slovyansk city military administration Vadym Lyakh on Wednesday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

"Wednesday, July 2. Sloviansk again has a bad morning. Overnight, the city was once again subjected to enemy shelling. Again, a UAV attack. A hit on the "Nova Poshta" terminal," Lyakh wrote.

According to him, further hits were also recorded.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," he noted.

Addition

According to the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on July 1, Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk Oblast: in Raiske and Novohatske. Another 10 people in the region were wounded during the day.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
