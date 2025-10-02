$41.220.08
Not just a raw material appendage of China: Russia imports gasoline - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1150 views

As a result of strikes on Russian oil refineries last month, fuel production decreased by one million tons, and the deficit reached 20% of domestic needs.

Russia has transformed from an "energy superpower" not only into a raw material appendage of China – it is already becoming an importer of gasoline. This was written on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

After the strikes on Russian oil refineries in September, a record 38% of capacities were idle, fuel production decreased by one million tons, and the deficit reached 20% of domestic needs, Kovalenko noted.

He added that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak proposes to zero out import duties on gasoline from China, South Korea, and Singapore.

In fact, it's a scheme of "oil for pennies there, gasoline at triple the price back." China, which receives Russian oil at a 40% discount, sells gasoline back with a 40% markup. As a result, Moscow loses on both fronts: the budget receives less money, queues at gas stations grow, and regions are already introducing restrictions on fuel sales

 - Kovalenko stated.

According to him, in order to maintain the market, the Russian government is even ready to bring back dangerous additives, banned worldwide due to oncological risks, make environmental compromises, and effectively kill car engines. This is not a temporary measure - it is a sign of systemic dependence on imports.

In addition, Russia has lost the European gas market, and control over oil refining is next. If this is not stopped, political dependence on countries where Russia is forced to buy gasoline will follow.

Andropov, Brezhnev, Khrushchev, Stalin, and Lenin (leaders of the USSR - ed.) in the afterlife are watching all this in such shock that it is hard to imagine

- Kovalenko summarized.

Recall

Gas stations are massively closing in Russia - their number decreased by 2.6% in two months, according to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

