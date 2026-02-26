Norway tightens rules for Ukrainian male refugees - what will change

$43.240.02
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 13526 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
12:47 PM • 11972 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 60382 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 36337 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 48380 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 62111 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 53109 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 63918 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 31784 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Popular news
Xi Jinping advocates for "equal participation of all parties" in Ukraine peace talks amid Merz's calls to influence MoscowFebruary 26, 07:08 AM • 7566 views
Orban wrote a letter to Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba oil pipelineFebruary 26, 07:34 AM • 33164 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 32031 views
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandistsFebruary 26, 09:59 AM • 32613 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 10751 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 11039 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 60394 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 63923 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 68933 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Musician
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Sumy
Sumy Oblast
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 32292 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 47314 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 50026 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 54910 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 54972 views
The Diplomat

Norway tightens rules for Ukrainian male refugees - what will change

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The Norwegian government is tightening residency rules for Ukrainian men aged 18-60. They will no longer receive temporary collective protection but will be able to apply for asylum under normal rules.

Norway tightens rules for Ukrainian male refugees - what will change

The Norwegian government intends to tighten the rules of stay in the country for newly arrived Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60. From now on, they will no longer receive temporary collective protection, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Norwegian government.

Details

This means that Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60, with certain exceptions, will no longer receive temporary residence permits based on group assessment. Instead, they will be able to apply for asylum under the usual rules.

Norway should not accept more people than we are able to integrate. Resettlement of refugees is a voluntary task for municipalities. Norwegian municipalities have made significant efforts in recent years and have resettled almost 100,000 displaced Ukrainians. Several municipalities report pressure on local services and a shortage of housing. We are now taking measures to enable municipalities to help people find employment and take care of their families

 - stated Minister of Labor and Inclusion Kjersti Stenseng from the Labor Party.

At the same time, Minister of Justice and Public Security Astri Aas-Hansen noted that immigration to Norway must be controlled, sustainable and fair.

Since the autumn of 2025, Norway, like a number of other European countries, has seen an increase in the number of young Ukrainian men arriving in the country. Norway has already accepted the largest number of Ukrainians in the Nordic region. To avoid a disproportionately large share of refugees, stricter measures must be taken

- she stated.

Recall

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stated that his country is not considering the forced return of Ukrainian refugees. He emphasized the government's unwavering position on this issue.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Ukraine