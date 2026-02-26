Norway tightens rules for Ukrainian male refugees - what will change
Kyiv • UNN
The Norwegian government is tightening residency rules for Ukrainian men aged 18-60. They will no longer receive temporary collective protection but will be able to apply for asylum under normal rules.
The Norwegian government intends to tighten the rules of stay in the country for newly arrived Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60. From now on, they will no longer receive temporary collective protection, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Norwegian government.
Details
This means that Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60, with certain exceptions, will no longer receive temporary residence permits based on group assessment. Instead, they will be able to apply for asylum under the usual rules.
Norway should not accept more people than we are able to integrate. Resettlement of refugees is a voluntary task for municipalities. Norwegian municipalities have made significant efforts in recent years and have resettled almost 100,000 displaced Ukrainians. Several municipalities report pressure on local services and a shortage of housing. We are now taking measures to enable municipalities to help people find employment and take care of their families
At the same time, Minister of Justice and Public Security Astri Aas-Hansen noted that immigration to Norway must be controlled, sustainable and fair.
Since the autumn of 2025, Norway, like a number of other European countries, has seen an increase in the number of young Ukrainian men arriving in the country. Norway has already accepted the largest number of Ukrainians in the Nordic region. To avoid a disproportionately large share of refugees, stricter measures must be taken
Recall
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stated that his country is not considering the forced return of Ukrainian refugees. He emphasized the government's unwavering position on this issue.