Norway tightens rules for Ukrainian male refugees - what will change

The Norwegian government intends to tighten the rules of stay in the country for newly arrived Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60. From now on, they will no longer receive temporary collective protection, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Norwegian government.

This means that Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60, with certain exceptions, will no longer receive temporary residence permits based on group assessment. Instead, they will be able to apply for asylum under the usual rules.

Norway should not accept more people than we are able to integrate. Resettlement of refugees is a voluntary task for municipalities. Norwegian municipalities have made significant efforts in recent years and have resettled almost 100,000 displaced Ukrainians. Several municipalities report pressure on local services and a shortage of housing. We are now taking measures to enable municipalities to help people find employment and take care of their families